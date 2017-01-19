New UT Ag chancellor recognized during reception

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.-A man who has served in the position of interim leader with the University of Tennessee is now assuming a new role.

Dr. Tim Cross was recognized Thursday evening with a reception as the new Chancellor of the Institute of Agriculture at the University of Tennessee. Dr. Cross has been with the university for nearly 23 years. He recently served as interim chancellor after Dr. Larry Arrington retired this past fall.

Dr. Cross was recommended by system president, Dr. Joe Dipietro and was confirmed by the UT Board of Trustees.

“You know he’s got all the right attributes, he’s knowledgeable about agriculture and veterinary medicine. He grew up in this kind of an environment,” said UT President Dr. Joe Dipietro.

“Leading the Institute of Agriculture is just a real honor and its very humbling to think about the leaders that have been in this position prior to me and living up to those great expectations,” said Dr. Tim Cross.

Dr .Cross has previously served the UT Institute of Agriculture as Dean of UT Extension and as a professor in agricultural economics.