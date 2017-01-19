State report: West Tennessee ranks low in child well-being

by Mandy Hrach

JACKSON, Tenn. — When it comes to child well-being, West Tennessee ranks in on the lower end, according to a new state report.

Linda O’Neal with the Tennessee Commission of Children and Youth said the report called “Kids Count” ranks Tennessee counties based on a number of factors.

“I think it is important that we pay attention to outcomes for children, because we know it has a significant impact on the long-term prosperity of our state,” she said.

West Tennessee counties fared poorly, with Haywood, Hardeman and Lauderdale counties ranking near the bottom of the 95 counties in the state.

Madison County did not do much better ranking just 71 in the state.

The report looked at children living without health insurance, infant mortality rates, the lack of health care and the number reports of abuse and neglect.

One preschool teacher in the area says receiving an early education could turn numbers around in West Tennessee.

“The best thing you could do is find a good, quality preschool and visit,” Jennifer Geraghty said. “Take a look at it, ask questions, like what are they doing with the children.”

But for some families, connecting with a preschool is not that easy.

“It’s really a big picture,” Geraghty said. “And here we don’t provide meals, our parents provide the meals. So you know, that’s an additional cost to consider when you’re looking at preschool programs.”

To look up other county ratings, you can visit kidscount.org and click on Tennessee.