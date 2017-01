Vann Dr. crash ties up traffic, sends several to hospital

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jackson police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that tied up traffic on a busy north Jackson street, late Thursday afternoon.

The wreck happened just before 6 p.m on Vann Drive. Investigators told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News there were injuries and several people were taken by ambulance to an area hospital, however at this time it’s not known how serious the injuries are.

The cause of that crash is still being investigated.