WEATHER UPDATE

by weather

THUNDERSTORMS AND HEAVY RAIN HAVE MOVE THOUGHT THE JACKSON AREA AND A FEW OTHER LOCATIONS IN WEST TENNESSEE. ALSO NORTH MISSISSIPPI HAS RECEIVED HEAVY RAIN AND MAY CONTINUE TO NOT ONLY RAIN BUT SOME STRONG THUNDERSTORMS TOO. THE STORMS AND RAIN ARE EXPECTED TO DIMINISH LATER TONIGHT AND BRING DRY WEATHER DURING THE DAY ON FRIDAY. RAIN RETURNS FRIDAY NIGHT.

TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE 60S TODAY AND NEAR 70 TOMORROW. OVERNIGHT THE LOWS WILL BE IN THE MID 50S. WARMER TEMPERATURES EXPECTED ON SATURDAY WITH A HIG OF 71 AND LOW OF 52. COOLER ON SUNDAY WITH HIGHS IN THE 60S.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com