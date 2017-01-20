Camden woman killed after being struck by Little Rock, Ark., police vehicle

by Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Little Rock say a Camden, Tenn., woman who was struck by an officer driving a police sport utility vehicle has died.

Police say 28-year-old Rebecca Badenhop of Camden died Thursday at a hospital where she was taken after being struck in southwest Little Rock.

A police report says Badenhop was crossing a city street when she was struck shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The officer is on administrative leave while the incident is under investigation.

Police say the officer’s name is not being released because of his involvement in ongoing undercover investigations.