Jackson contestant on the new reality series, “Hunted”

by Amanda Gerry

JACKSON, Tenn. — “The basic premise of the show is, can everyday ordinary people get away from law enforcement?” says Lee Wilson, a fugitive on Hunted.

That was the challenge for Jackson resident, Lee Wilson, a contestant on the new reality series, Hunted. His task was to successfully avoid being found by the most professional of man hunters. Including the Secret Service, the CIA, Homeland Security, and the FBI.

“If you go into an experience like this, being a fugitive, and you think its just going to be easy that you got it in the bag,” says Wilson, “then your really in for a surprise.”

Rule number one for those hunted? There were no rules. Except to remain in the 100,000 square mile radius around Atlanta, Georgia.

Lee said inventing creative escape rooms for a living, helped him think outside the box during the show.

“Everyday I spend my time trapping people in locked rooms for fun,” says Lee, “and they thought it would be really interesting to see what it would be like if the roles were reversed.”

How else did Lee and his partner prepare?

“We watched a lot of Buddy Cop movies. We watched a lot of Ocean’s movies. We watched all the get away chase scenes that we could,” says Wilson.

The prize; if Lee and his partner avoid capture for 28 days, they would take home a whopping quarter of a million dollars. Did he come back to Jackson successful. You have to watch and find out.

The new reality show, “Hunted”, premiers after the AFC Championship game this Sunday at 9 on WBBJ CBS 7.