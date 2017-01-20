Jackson reacts to inauguration of Donald Trump as 45th President

by Eric Perry

JACKSON, Tenn — A new day for America as the country welcomes a new leader of the free world.

Many gathered around their TVs and caught up online for the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States of America.

“I was very surprised, I thought it was a very good speech,” said Donna McCarver.

She saids she felt passion and harmony. Something she believes has been missing.

“More unity than what I have felt in a long time. A lot of enthusiasm like we’re ready to get on with this show, lets get it going,” McCarver said.

“It wasn’t a celebration, I didn’t get that sense,” John Kossman said.

Others like Kossman said they watched but were not impressed.

“I watched bits and pieces. The parade I guess was the best part of it,” Kossman said.

He said he watched today’s inauguration ceremony because it is what defines America.

Some said this year’s festivities simply did not interest them.

“No, I didn’t watch it,” Shenise Curry said.

She said she did not watch because of the way Mister Trump presented himself on the campaign trail.

“Just because it’s had a lot of racial division, I wasn’t interested in watching it,” Curry said.

Jessie Yarbrough agrees.

“Trump talked bad about a lot of people, a lot of different walks of life and now you want us to support you? It doesn’t work like that,” Yarbrough said.

People are offering the new Commander-in-Chief this advice.

“You need to listen to more than just your own personal instinct. You’re in a new arena, big world,” Kosman advised.

“Follow your word, just do what you said you were going to do or at least try,” Curry suggested.

“We need God back in this country and I think maybe he might be the one to help get him back here,” McCarver said.