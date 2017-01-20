Leaders with SWTDD meet, discuss important issues facing West Tennessee

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.- State lawmakers are in session and local elected officials want to make sure the voices of West Tennesseans are heard.

That is why they came together for the sixth annual Southwest Tennessee Development District luncheon Friday afternoon in downtown Jackson. Leaders spoke on a number of important issues in West Tennessee, including continued funding for public education, marketing for the Memphis Regional Megasite and transportation funding.

“We send this on to all of the legislators across Tennessee, saying this is our agenda from southwest Tennessee and we ask for your support,”

said Joe Barker, executive director of the Southwest Tennessee Development District.

Officials said they are grateful to have the chance to come together to discuss local issues from across West Tennessee and are confident state leaders will support their causes in Nashville.