Manning, Jimmy Haslam to assist in Tennessee’s AD search

by Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam are part of a search committee helping Tennessee in its search for an athletic director.

Tennessee announced Friday that it has hired the Turnkey Sports and Entertainment search firm to assist the school as it seeks a replacement for Dave Hart, who said in August he would step down. Hart’s contract expires June 30.

School officials also announced that incoming chancellor Beverly Davenport has assembled a search committee to assist her in the hiring process. The committee is chaired by Board of Trustees vice chair Raja Jubran and also includes Manning, Haslam, senior associate athletic director Donna Thomas and business professor Donald Bruce.

Officials said Turnkey will start seeking applications and interviewing potential candidates as early as next week.