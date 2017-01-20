Mr. Food recipe for Bacon and Cheese Lover’s Pie

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

What You’ll Need:

1 refrigerated pie crust (from a 17-ounce package)

1 1/2 cups (6 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese

1 1/2 cups (6 ounces) shredded Swiss cheese

1/2 cup real bacon bits

1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained, and squeezed dry

3 eggs

1 1/2 cups half-and-half

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

What To Do:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Place pie crust in a 9-inch deep dish pie plate and flute edges.

In a medium bowl, combine cheddar and Swiss cheeses; sprinkle half the mixture into bottom of pie crust. Sprinkle bacon bits over cheese, top with spinach, then remaining cheese.

In the same bowl, combine eggs, half-and-half, onion powder, and pepper; beat until thoroughly mixed. Pour into pie crust; sprinkle with nutmeg.

Bake 40 to 45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Remove from oven and cool on a wire rack 5 minutes before cutting and serving.