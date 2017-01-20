Mr. Food recipe for Bacon and Cheese Lover’s Pie
What You’ll Need:
1 refrigerated pie crust (from a 17-ounce package)
1 1/2 cups (6 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese
1 1/2 cups (6 ounces) shredded Swiss cheese
1/2 cup real bacon bits
1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained, and squeezed dry
3 eggs
1 1/2 cups half-and-half
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
What To Do:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Place pie crust in a 9-inch deep dish pie plate and flute edges.
In a medium bowl, combine cheddar and Swiss cheeses; sprinkle half the mixture into bottom of pie crust. Sprinkle bacon bits over cheese, top with spinach, then remaining cheese.
In the same bowl, combine eggs, half-and-half, onion powder, and pepper; beat until thoroughly mixed. Pour into pie crust; sprinkle with nutmeg.
Bake 40 to 45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
Remove from oven and cool on a wire rack 5 minutes before cutting and serving.