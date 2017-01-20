Mugshots : Madison County : 1/19/17 – 1/20/17 January 20, 2017 by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/8Cynthia Grantham Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8Tocia Cobb Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8Mashekia Brown Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8Leon Cole Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8Kimani Omowale Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8Deshawn Morgan No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8Clyde Jones Stalking Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8Clint Sims No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/19/17 and 7 a.m. on 1/20/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore