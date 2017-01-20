Mugshots : Madison County : 1/19/17 – 1/20/17

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

1/8 Cynthia Grantham Shoplifting

2/8 Tocia Cobb Criminal trespass

3/8 Mashekia Brown Vandalism

4/8 Leon Cole Aggravated domestic assault

5/8 Kimani Omowale Failure to appear

6/8 Deshawn Morgan No charges entered

7/8 Clyde Jones Stalking

8/8 Clint Sims No charges entered















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/19/17 and 7 a.m. on 1/20/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.