Nashville teen gets 15 years for killing 14-year-old

by Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Nashville teen has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing a 14-year-old girl.

The Tennessean reports that 19-year-old Antwana Smith – who had turned 18 one week before she shot and killed Treyonta Burleson – was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Deputy District Attorney Amy Hunter says that prior to the shooting, a friend of Burleson and a friend of Smith had been arguing over a boy. The fight brewed for several days and culminated on Nov. 3, 2015, when a group of about 10 went to confront Smith and her friend at a public housing development.

Hunter says Smith retrieved a gun and fired it into the group. The shot struck and killed Burleson.

Burleson was Nashville’s youngest victim of gun violence in 2015.