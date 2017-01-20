Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: John Scruggs

by Jordan Hall

MILAN, Tenn. — From their first time holding an instrument to receiving college scholarships, John Scruggs enjoys watching his students succeed.

“I get to start kids from fifth grade, what you saw today, just the very first time they get to touch an instrument, all the way through college scholarship auditions. It’s really a great experience,” Scruggs said.

In his 13th year of teaching, Scruggs is the assistant band director for Milan Middle School and is the band director at Milan High School.

His love for music began with his own family. “I started taking piano lessons when I was really young. My grandmother and my family really inspired me to do music.”

Scruggs said being Educator of the Week shows people care about music.

“It means a lot to me that parents, kids and staff have a passion for what we’re doing,” Scruggs said.

Scruggs is now eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in February, to vote for him or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

