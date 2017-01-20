Trump protesters who chained themselves to Tennessee Capitol arrested

by Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — State troopers have arrested six protesters who had chained themselves to the doors of the Tennessee Capitol at a protest of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Troopers and firefighters used shears to cut the protesters loose from each other, and they were carried down the building’s southern steps to waiting sheriff’s vehicles while other demonstrators chanted and shouted.

The public entrances to the Capitol were dead-bolted while the protest was going on.

Once the arrested protesters had been driven away, most of the remaining demonstrators left the Capitol steps and headed back to the plaza across the street.

Earlier Friday afternoon, hundreds of people sat in silent protest at a Nashville park while President Donald Trump took the oath of office.

Those gathered at Centennial Park on Friday took a 10-minute pause from talking as they declined to watch or listen to Trump’s swearing in.

Organizers led a prayer, sang patriotic songs and read the Declaration of Independence aloud. Obama, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders shirts and buttons were scattered throughout the crowd.

Two counter-protesters nearby broke the silence by shouting religious messages into megaphones against homosexuality, abortion, Democrats, feminism and transgender people. Some event attendees responded by surrounding the protesters and singing them songs.