WEATHER UPDATE

A STORM SYSTEM WILL DEPART THE REGION AS MILD AND DRY WEATHER PREVAILS THROUGH MOST OF TONIGHT. AN UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCE MOVING THROUGH THE LOWER MISSISSIPPI VALLEY LATER TONIGHT WILL BRING CHANCES FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TO AREAS SOUTH OF I-40 BY SATURDAY MORNING. CHANCES FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL INCREASE THROUGH THE WEEKEND AS AN UPPER LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM MOVES ACROSS THE REGION. MILD TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE. SOME SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE MAINLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THE UPPER LOW WILL MOVE EAST OF THE AREA SUNDAY NIGHT WITH DRY WEATHER EXPECTED EARLY NEXT WEEK. TEMPERATURES WILL COOL TO NEAR NORMAL MONDAY BUT CLIMB BACK ABOVE NORMAL TUESDAY.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com