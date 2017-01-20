West Tennesseans react to Trump inauguration

by Amber Hughes

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — After the transition from the Obama administration to the Trump administration, some people in West Tennessee talked about what this inauguration means for the country.

Friday afternoon, 60 women from Texas were at a rest stop in Decatur County, ready to get back on their bus headed for Washington, D.C.

“One hundred percent I’m trying to think about today,” protester Kat Dewees said.

These women aren’t attending any inauguration celebration but are planning to join women from across the country Saturday in the Million Women’s March.

“President Trump mentioned that he is here to listen to the people and that he won’t ignore the people,” protester Stephanie Gharakhanian said. “And I hope he won’t ignore the thousands of women who are gathering in D.C. and across the country tomorrow to make sure that their voices and their concerns are heard by him and his presidency.”

Some of the women say watching the inauguration Friday was a hard pill to swallow but that they are confident that somehow there will be unity.

“Rather sick to my stomach, and on the other side I feel empowered,” Dewees said. “By looking around me and seeing these fine women and what our country really is all about in coming together in this grassroots kind of effort.”

Back in Jackson, one West Tennessean doesn’t think Trump taking over is a big deal.

“As far as I’m concerned, the Democratic party and Republican party is pretty much the same — it’s all about money,” resident Lonnie Williamson said. “My soul says we may need to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”

Many people who were reluctant to speak on camera said not much will change in the country with the new president.

“Hopefully all the things that Trump says he’s going to do, maybe he won’t be able to do them,” Williamson said.

The Million Women’s March will take place in the nation’s capital Saturday to formally protest the inauguration of the new commander-in-chief.