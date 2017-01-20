West Tennesseans travel to D.C. for Trump inauguration

by Mallory Cooke

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans traveled hundreds of miles to see President Donald Trump sworn in.

Lee and Penny Garner traveled from Dyersburg to watch him take the oath of office. “We were able to get tickets, and we thought it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, historical event, that we wanted to be a part of,” Penny said.

The Garners got up at 5:30 a.m. Friday to make their way to the U.S. Capitol. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News talked to them while they waited for the ceremony to begin. “We’ve been here for about an hour standing — just standing room only,” Penny said.

Toone couple Tom and Barb Anderson traveled from Hardeman County to see Trump. “It’s really a lot of people, but everybody’s been very patient to put up with everything. It’s really crowded,” Tom said. “Everybody’s excited and just thrilled to be here,” Barb said.

Protesters also traveled to Washington, D.C. Several demonstrations broke out Friday morning.

“We thought there would be more protests, but it’s really — we’ve never felt unsafe,” Lee said.

The Garners also got to meet former President Jimmy Carter on their connecting flight from Atlanta to Washington, D.C.

“He was sitting in first class, and we went back and took our seats, and then he came through the entire cabin and shook everyone’s hand on the plane,” Penny said.

The Garners said they are grateful for the opportunity to witness history.

Both couples said they attended a reception Thursday night hosted by Gov. Bill Haslam. Friday evening, they plan to attend the Liberty Ball.