Community raises money for Morris family after tragic house fire

by Amber Hughes

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Saturday afternoon west tennesseeans showed their support for a Weakley County family who lost two children and their home in a house fire on New Years Day.

“Words can’t express how thankful we are and how we feel about it,” father of fire victims Austin Morris said. “All this is crazy.”

Austin and Angel Morris say they feel blessed and are overwhelmed by West Tennessee’s support, after loosing their daughters Maliyah and Abreanna Yarbrough, New Years Day when their Martin home burned down. Saturday afternoon community members decided to help out. Hosting a poker run at J.W. Brewskies as a fundraiser for the Morris family.

“We want to help them in anyway and every way we can and we’re going to do that,” community organizer Jeffery Walters said.

Nearly 200 bikers from across West Tennessee and even Nashville attended the benefit. Participating in the ride, donating money, buying shirts food and raffle tickets.

“It’s amazing that so many people can just come together,” Shorty, a biker riding in benefit said. “Doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from, how much money you’ve got. Just do something great for somebody that looses so much.”

Saturday’s event wasn’t just about the poker run and raising money, but an opportunity to redo Christmas for the Morris kids who lost everything in the fire. So Santa Claus was back in town bearing gifts.

“To let them feel loved,” community organizer Adriane Davidson said. “They’re not looking for a handout but the whole community has come together to raise enough money to be able to contribute to anything that they need.”

Despite the tragic loss this family has endured, with so much love and support from the community, Morris says his family will make it through.”

“Today is a good day, today is the best day,” Morris said. “I feel like me and my wife, my whole family is going to be okay”

During the poker run the bikers presented a plaque to the Martin Fire Department for working that fire. After the ride hundreds of donated items were sold in a live auction to benefit the Morris family.