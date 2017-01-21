Experiment of the Week: Straw Worm

by Bethany Thompson

Straw Worm

INGREDIENTS

Straw with Paper Wrapper

Water



INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Using your fingers, completely scrunch the wrapper to the end of the straw.

STEP 2: Remove the scrunched up wrapper and place it on a flat surface. Describe the scrunched up wrapper by its observable properties. Using a ruler, measure the length of the scrunched up wrapper. Record the length of the scrunched up wrapper on a piece of paper.

STEP 3: Using the straw and your finger, slowly add a few drops of water to the scrunched up wrapper and observe. Describe the scrunched up wrapper by its observable properties. Using a ruler, measure the length of the scrunched up wrapper. Record the length of the scrunched up wrapper on a piece of paper. Using these measurements, identify the scrunched up wrapper based on its properties.

EXPLANATION

Each time you added a drop of water, the paper absorbed the water, causing the scrunched up wrapper to look like it is moving on the flat surface. Go to www.hookedonscience.org for more experiments that might get you and your family “Hooked on Science.”