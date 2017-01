JPD Confirms one person injured at Old Hickory Mall Shooting

by Bethany Thompson

Jackson, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms one person has been shot at the Old Hickory Mall.

Witnesses says the shooting happened after 4:30 P.M. Saturday afternoon.

JPD is still on the scene investigating.

No word if the suspect has been taken into custody.

Stick with WBBJ for all the latest details.