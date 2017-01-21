Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

WEATHER UPDATE- 5 a.m.

Rain is scattering across West Tennessee right now. This is the first round of rain we will see today. Warm temperatures are going to cover us today thanks to a break in the clouds that will leave us with lots of sunshine for the majority of the day! Highs are expected to be in the upper 60’s, some of us may even reach 70°!

Tonight, however, is going to be a different story. The second round of rain should arrive during the evening hours. Severe thunderstorms are possible with this second round as well. The biggest threats are going to be hail and/or damaging winds. During the overnight hours is when this should be expected. The storms will eventually die off and we will be left with just rain showers for Sunday, along with temperatures staying warm.

The rest of the week is going to be dry! Monday we will return to feeling closer to what January is suppose to be like with temperatures getting into the 50’s and partly cloudy skies. The rest of the week will be similar with just slight chances for rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Towards the end of the week temperatures will cool down slightly into the upper 40’s.

Everyone please be safe, especially tonight! Stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team for your latest weather updates!

