West Tennessee teachers learn new strategies

by Amber Hughes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Saturday morning hundreds of West Tennessee teachers became students for the annual lifelines for educators workshop.

Nearly 300 teachers participated in the free professional development workshop. Bethel University, Freed Hardeman, UM Lambeth, UT Martin, Union and Phi Delta Kappa all sponsored the educator workshop.

“Just to get some new information, to collaborate with each other, to spend the day with their teacher friends learning and as you said be the student in the classroom,” Union University Assistant Dean of teacher Education Dottie Myatt said.

Teachers received certificates for hours of completed professional development.