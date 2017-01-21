UPDATE: Witnesses react to shooting at Old Hickory mall

by Brittany Hardaway

JACKSON, Tenn — Jackson police confirmed one person is injured after a shooting at Old Hickory mall. Saturday afternoon the mall’s parking lot outside of JCPenney was filled with police cars, an ambulance, and shoppers who described the moment as scary and unexpected.

Witness, Andrea Carter said “when I looked out the window I saw some people running from around JCPenney way and I was like I know I just heard gunshots.”

Carter said she was shopping with her family when the gun shots rang out. “A car had sped by and I was like oh my God they really got to shooting.” Carter said.

Officers with the Jackson police department arrived and found a victim, described as a black male, with a gun shot wound to his left leg. Officers said the gunshot wound appeared to be non life threatening.

A bystander sent WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News a photo of a bullet hole going through the window of JCPenney’s main entrance. Lieutenant Gause with JPD said investigators are still gathering information on where the bullet came from. Gause did confirm shell casings were found on the scene.

A witness, who didn’t want to be identified, said the moment was shocking at first and soon turned into a frightening experience.

“We was right close to the doors and we had stopped to talk to our friends and soon as we turn around we hear about 8 shots I’m like oh my God! It was scary.”

Officers said after speaking with several witnesses they believe the suspect drove off in a blue or dark black Nissan Sedan. The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Old Hickory from the mall area.

“It was like maybe 3 or 4 dudes in the truck.” Carter said.

Officers believe the suspect is a black male and he was last seen wearing a grey hoody. Authorities said whether or not there is a connection between the victim and shooter is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Jackson police.