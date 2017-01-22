Area students display artwork at annual exhibition

by Brittany Hardaway

HUMBOLDT, Tenn — West Tennesseans gathered to view one of a kind pieces of art created by 6th through 12 grade students.

The 9th annual west Tennessee Regional Student Art Exhibition consisted of 150 pieces of art work displayed out of 350 entries.

Executive Director of the West Tennessee Regional Art Center Bill Hickerson said they have more than 2o winners.

The young man who won ‘Best of Show’ comes from Arlington High School. He said his inspiration came from a book he read about the holocaust.

“It showed all the sadness and all the destruction and so when I was creating this piece it kind of captivated that and I wanted to display that in its fullest extent.” Best of Show winner, Sam Pope said.

The ‘Best of Show’ winner wins a $500 purchase award and will become apart of the permanent student art collection at the art center. The last day to view the pieces will be February 24th.