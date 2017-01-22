Firefighters battle Huntingdon house fire

by Mandy Hrach

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — At least 15 emergency vehicles swamped the streets of a Humboldt neighborhood Sunday afternoon after a house fire broke out on Annie Brooke Cove just after 4:00 p.m.

“It was bad day for the owners, but it was also a good day,” Medina fire chief Jeff Rollins said. “Nobody got hurt, and they didn’t lose their house.”

Rollins said upon arrival, smoke could be seen coming from the second-story windows.

“It started after something was thrown in the trash that the owners thought was out, but it wasn’t,” he said.

Rollins said the blaze was put out within minutes., but help from first responders from all over the county was crucial because of the size house.

“Anytime you have a big one like this, you have to have a lot of people to relieve the guys that have been working in there to keep them safe.”

Fire-fighters say the blaze damaged parts of the kitchen, which resulted in a lot of smoke and water damage.

One neighbor said he was on his way home when he got the call that a house on his street was on fire.

” I kind of sped up getting here, and when we got here, it was on fire and firetrucks were everywhere,” Steve Kail said. “We just are in shock.”

Kail said it’s nice to know the city has such a quick response team in such a rural part of the county.

“We’re kind of out here in the middle of no where and the quick response we got from first responders was just amazing.”

The Medina fire department wants to remind everyone to test their smoke alarms at least once a month and change the batteries twice a year.