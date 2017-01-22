Safety concerns rise after shooting at Old Hickory mall

by Brittany Hardaway

JACKSON, Tenn — After one person is injured in a shooting outside of Old Hickory mall, many residents are concerned about their safety.

Jackson resident, RJ Whitmore, said “People are just bold. Bold enough to do that in a public place like that is just crazy.”

The Jackson police department confirmed one victim, described as a black male, suffered from a gunshot wound to his left leg. Because the incident happened in broad daylight folks are worried about their safety.

“It’s really frightening to know that you can’t come to the mall and shop and bring your family out.” Concerned citizen, Ulyesse Brady said. “It’s just unbelievable I can’t believe it’s happening right now.”

Saturday’s shooting left a bullet hole going through the window of JCPenney’s main entrance. As of Sunday that same window is covered with a piece of wood. After calling JCPenney’s corporate office for a comment officials said their working with local authorities on the issue. Some residents feel the area by the mall is not what it used to be.

“This area is kind of getting left to run down and when things run down crime comes.” Jackson resident, Leslie Britt said.

Britt said she’s lived in the area all her life, and was very disappointed to hear about the incident.

“It really did upset me because I actually do take my son to the mall a lot especially because that’s right where Chuck E. Cheese is and there’s always a lot of children there.”

Officers believe the suspect is a black male and he was last seen wearing a grey hoody. Investigators believe the suspect drove off in a blue or dark black Nissan Sedan. Jackson police said as of Sunday there are no new developments with the investigation.