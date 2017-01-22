Windy Conditions to Start the Workweek

Weather Update – 10:30 p.m. Sunday

Showers are dissipating across the area but there are some strong winds in the forecast for tonight and tomorrow morning! A Wind Advisory is in place for many parts of West Tennessee until 3 a.m. Monday. Windy conditions will likely continue into Monday morning after sunrise as well.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 40s by sunrise Monday morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead. Winds may gust up to 35 miles per hour overnight but showers will continue to dissipate leaving us with a mostly dry night.

Tomorrow will be the coolest day we’ve had in 10 days being that it’s been that long since we had a high of less than or equal to 50°F. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy so a brief period of sunshine is possible.

Rain will have a chance to return on Wednesday as a cold front comes through the region. This could bring some scattered showers but is also likely to bring much cooler weather by the second half of the week. Temperatures will start out in the upper 20s and warm up to the lower and middle 40s Thursday through Sunday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

