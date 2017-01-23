3 charged with murder in Memphis drive-by shooting

by Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Memphis police have arrested three people in a drive-by shooting that killed one teenager and wounded two others.

Media outlets report 21-year-old Demarcus Johnson, 19-year-old Frederick Wilson and 20-year-old Otha Ray each were charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder in Saturday’s shooting in Memphis.

Police said they were in a car that opened fire on another car, striking three of the four people inside. The shooting left a 15-year-old dead. A 16-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition and an 18-year-old also was wounded. A 19-year-old was uninjured.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the suspects had attorneys.