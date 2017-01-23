Alleged members of trug trafficking organization indicted

JACKSON, Tenn.-Seven alleged members of a drug trafficking organization responsible for shipping large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and Xanax across West Tennessee have been charged in a 16-count indictment.

All of those indicted, are from Jackson and include:

*Bernard Cooper, 31

*Courtney Cooper, 37

*Robert Newsom, 34

*Brandon Weddle, 27

*Ronricus Chapman, 30

*Morgan Bond, 29

*Stephen Williams, 29

Four of the defendants were taken into custody by officials. Two were already in custody on unrelated charges.

Robert Newsom is the only one still at large.

All seven defendants face mandatory minimum sentences of 10-years in federal prison and fines of up to $10 million.

Penalties for additional charges in the indictment range from 5 to 20 years in federal prison and carry fines of up to $10 million.