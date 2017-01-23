American Red Cross sends aid to storm victims

by Jordan Hall

JACKSON, Tenn. — Volunteers from West Tennessee make their way to areas struck with tragedy over the weekend. Officials said the storms across the South were the cause of at least 19 deaths.

Monday morning, the Mid-West Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross sent two volunteers to help.

“Our primary purpose for the two that were sent out was to take what we call our ERV, or Emergency Response Vehicle, they have done an all hands on deck call for the ERV vehicle across our state,” Mid-West TN Chapter Executive Director David Hicks said.

“They’re right there on the spot with these folks during their time of need. You get to interact with the folks, find out just exactly what their needs are,” David Brumley said, the lead volunteer for the local chapter.

Volunteers give storm victims a roof over their head, food to eat, mental health services, and spiritual counseling if requested. With the storm that swept the area over the weekend, the Red Cross said they have set up six shelters for more than 100 families.

David Hicks said there is an easy way for you to help, “The biggest and quickest response would be to go in and help our funding need. If they would go to redcross.org simply click on the donate tab and you would be streamlined to donate immediately.”

If you would like to volunteer to help in future disasters, the Red Cross is hosting a training boot camp February 6-10. Call (731) 427-5543 for more information.