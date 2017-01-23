Area leaders discuss future plans for Memphis Regional Megasite

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.-Area leaders had their first meeting of the year, Monday afternoon to talk about plans for the Memphis Regional Megasite,

located in Haywood County. Leaders said the megasite should be set to open sometime in 2018.

The state has appropriated $140 million into the project.

One of the steps talked about in the meeting is to install a large sign that will be viewable from I-40.

State Representative Jimmy Eldrigde from Jackson said he was happy with the turn out of the meeting and looks forward to the megasite’s opening.

“I fully support the megasite. I’ve been on board since day one. I remember when it first came out I remember saying, ‘let’s get this going because it is all about jobs,” said Rep. Eldridge.

State leaders said the megasite could provide more than 34,000 jobs in West Tennessee.