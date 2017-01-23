Chattanooga police: Woman shot man in self-defense

by Associated Press

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Chattanooga police say a woman who shot and wounded a man was defending herself and others.

Police said in a news release that 30-year-old Dieshunn Lindsey was trying to assault the woman and others Sunday morning when she shot him in self-defense.

Lindsey suffered a non-life-threatening gun wound and was subsequently charged with aggravated assault and five counts of reckless endangerment. He was also arrested on unrelated warrants.

Authorities have not released further details about what prompted the shooting.

It is unclear whether Lindsey has an attorney.