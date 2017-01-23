Former bank CEO now interim director of Dunagan Chair of Excellence in Banking at UTM

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

MARTIN, Tenn.-John Clark, former president and CEO of First South Bank, has accepted a position as interim director of the Horace and Sara Dunagan Chair of Excellence in Banking at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

The chair serves as facilitator to assist regional banks as they address industry-wide issues and frequently conducts research in the area of banking.

The office also hosts the Mid-South Agriculture Finance Conference, which is in its 15th year of existence.