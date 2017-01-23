Husband accused of kidnapping wife, stuffing her in trunk, leads police on chase

by Eric Perry

CHESTER CO., Tenn — A husband is facing charges, accused of doing the unthinkable, kidnapping his wife and stuffing her into the trunk of his car.

“We started doing an area search for him. Jackson and Madison County (Sheriff’s Dept.) came down to assist,” Henderson Chief of Police Wilton Cleveland said.

Officers said Monday evening, Patrick Lamar Moore abducted his wife around Highway 18 in south Jackson then led police on a short manhunt for him.

“We believe he put his estranged wife in the trunk of the vehicle and she managed to escape and some other individuals helped her and then followed him until the police came to assist,”Cleveland said.

Officials say it began as a domestic dispute in Jackson and at some point, Moore’s wife managed to escape from the tight space of the car’s trunk.

“It was at an intersection or a stoplight. Somewhere where the vehicle slowed down and she managed to pull the trunk escape lever and get out of the car,” Cleveland said.

Moore crashed his car in Henderson and took off on foot prompting police to call in several canine units and a helicopter.

“He was fleeing and he failed to comply with our officers and he had to be tazed,” Cleveland said.

Authorities said the car had Mississippi tags and believe that is where he was headed.

“He’s not from this area so he was trying to get towards where he is from, I suppose,” Cleveland said.

Now, Moore is in a tight space, a jail cell.

Investigators told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Moore’s estranged wife was shaken but was not hurt.