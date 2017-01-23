Jackson police searching for gunman in mall shooting

by Brittany Hardaway

JACKSON, Tenn — After a weekend shooting at Old Hickory Mall in north Jackson police are searching for the gunman. A normal Saturday afternoon at the mall took a violent turn when shots fired outside the parking lot of JC Penney.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, heard the gun shots. “We drive around the corner and I park right there.. they car only like 30 feet away from me.”

A spokesperson with Old Hickory mall released a statement Monday morning on the incident saying, “We evaluate our procedures on an ongoing basis, making adjustments based on seasonality, traffic patterns, and any local or regional event that has potential to disrupt center operations,” spokesperson, Stacey Keating said.

As far as a comment from JC Penney, their media relations team said all statements will have to come from local law enforcement.

While information is still very vague on the gunman, many concerned residents are still talking about the shooting all over social media. Some people who witnessed it are still in shock.

“We didn’t think they was gonna do that.”

At last check, investigators said the man who was shot in his left leg appears to have non life-threatening injuries. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News contacted Jackson police several times for updates and investigators told us they hope to have new details by the end of this week.