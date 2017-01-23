JMC school board chair on search for new school supt.

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.- The Jackson-Madison County School Board chairman speaks out on the search for a new superintendent.

Bob Alvey said 25 applicants have applied for the position.

Now the Tennessee School Board Association will go through and pick the top five candidates who best match with the district.

Out of the 25 candidates, 14 are from Tennessee.

“I think what the board is looking for is someone who is familiar with education issues, someone who is a good leader, someone who thinks of being leader is someone who serves the people,” said school board chairman Bob Alvey.

The school board will interview the top five candidates, with those interviews open to the community.

So far there is no official word on when they hope to have someone hired.