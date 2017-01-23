Mr. Food recipe for Apple Cookie Cobbler
What You’ll Need:
8 cooking apples, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 cup packed brown sugar
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened
1 (7.5-ounce) package coarsely crushed chocolate caramel coconut cookies (15 cookies)
Ice cream
What To Do:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Lay apple slices in baking dish.
In a small bowl, combine sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over apples, tossing gently to coat.
In a medium bowl, combine brown sugar and flour; cut in butter with pastry blender until mixture is crumbly. Stir in cookies. Sprinkle evenly over apple mixture.
Bake 45 minutes. Serve warm with ice cream.