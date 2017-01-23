Mr. Food recipe for Apple Cookie Cobbler

What You’ll Need:

8 cooking apples, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup packed brown sugar

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened

1 (7.5-ounce) package coarsely crushed chocolate caramel coconut cookies (15 cookies)

Ice cream

What To Do:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Lay apple slices in baking dish.

In a small bowl, combine sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over apples, tossing gently to coat.

In a medium bowl, combine brown sugar and flour; cut in butter with pastry blender until mixture is crumbly. Stir in cookies. Sprinkle evenly over apple mixture.

Bake 45 minutes. Serve warm with ice cream.