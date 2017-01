Mugshots : Madison County : 01/20/17 – 01/23/17

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

1/56 Steven Vaulx Steven Vaulx - Driving on a Revoked License

2/56 Terrance Williams Terrance Williams - Probation violation, Schedule VI Drug Violation, Schedule II Drug Violation, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia, Firearm used in Dangerous Felony

3/56 Terry Casey Terry Casey - DUI, Open Container Law, Violation of Implied Consent, Drivers to Exercise Due Care

4/56 Terry Chearis Terry Chearis - Violation of Community Corrections

5/56 Terry Myers Terry Myers - Schedule VI Drug Violation

6/56 Timothy Gage Timothy Gage - Hold for Other Agency, Failure to Appear, Theft, Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interfere with Emergency Call

7/56 Timothy Moore Timothy Moore - Failure to Appear

8/56 Tracy Cannon Tracy Cannon - Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia, False Reports

9/56 William Arnold William Arnold - Shoplifting

10/56 Zachary Hendrix Zachary Hendrix - Driving on a Revoked License, No Proof of Insurance

11/56 Melissa March Melissa March - DUI

12/56 Michael Crossno Michael Crossno - Failure to Appear

13/56 Michael Finley Michael Finley - DUI, Violation of Implied Consent

14/56 Miles Harrison Miles Harrison - Aggravated Burglary, Theft

15/56 Quinton Murphy Quinton Murphy - Driving on a Revoked License

16/56 Richard Field Richard Field - Driving on a Revoked License

17/56 Robert Hamilton Robert Hamilton - DUI, Violation of Implied Consent, Driving on a Revoked License

18/56 Shawna Hurley Shawna Hurley - Failure to Appear

19/56 Stacey Cox Stacey Cox - Violation of Community Corrections

20/56 Stephen Murry Stephen Murry - Driving on a Revoked License

21/56 Jimmy Dudley Jimmy Dudley - Failure to Appear

22/56 Johnathan Groce Johnathan Groce - Failure to Appear

23/56 Joshua Hooper Joshua Hooper - DUI, Failure to Maintain Lane

24/56 Joshua Tatum Joshua Tatum - Contraband in Penal Institution, DUI, Drivers to Exercise Due Care

25/56 Justin Smith Justin Smith - Theft, Probation Violation

26/56 Keith Cupples Keith Cupples - Aggravated Domestic Assault

27/56 Kourtney Wilson Kourtney Wilson - Vandalism

28/56 Malcolm Fuller Malcolm Fuller - Aggravated Domestic Assault, Simple Domestic Assault, Harassment Domestic Assault, Driving on a Revoked License

29/56 Marcayus Rose Marcayus Rose - Failure to Appear

30/56 Marvin Scott Marvin Scott - Driving on a Revoked License

31/56 Dewitt Pack Dewitt Pack - Aggravated Assault

32/56 Dontravious Gensey Dontravious Gensey - No Charges Entered

33/56 Estrada Parram Estrada Parram - Failure to Appear, Probation Violation

34/56 Gloria Marshall Gloria Marshall - Driving on a Revoked License

35/56 Jamal Robertson Jamal Robertson - Failure to Appear

36/56 Jamar Gray Jamar Gray - Aggravated Assault

37/56 James Randle James Randle - Simple Domestic Assault

38/56 Jason Gustafson Jason Gustafson - Failure to Comply

39/56 Jason Oneal Jason Oneal - Assault, Public Intoxication

40/56 Jaun Simmons Jaun Simmons - Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, Theft

41/56 Bryan Davis Bryan Davis - Vandalism

42/56 Carmella Moss Carmella Moss - Shoplifting

43/56 Christopher Somerville Christopher Somerville - Possession of Methamphetamine, Schedule VI Drug Violation, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

44/56 Corey Spears Corey Spears - Possession of Methamphetamine, Contraband in Penal Institution

45/56 Daneisha Hicks Daneisha Hicks - Simple Possession, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia, Accessory After the Fact

46/56 David Holton David Holton - Aggravated Domestic Assault

47/56 Dayonte Murphy Dayonte Murphy - Schedule VI Drug Violation

48/56 Derek Steed Derek Steed - Probation Violation

49/56 Derick Hicks Derick Hicks - Failure to Comply x2, Simple Possession, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

50/56 Devante Anderson Devante Anderson - Assault, Vandalism

51/56 Brice Lockhart Brice Lockhart - Violation of Community Corrections

52/56 Brian Wassenaar Brian Wassenaar - Criminal Impersonation, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

53/56 Brian Lockhart Brian Lockhart - Violation of Community Corrections

54/56 Allen Arnold Allen Arnold - Probation Violation x2

55/56 Andre Pruitt Andre Pruitt - Burglary of Motor Vehicle, Theft

56/56 Breunna Theus Breunna Theus - Driving on a Revoked License

















































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/20/17 and 7 a.m. on 1/23/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.