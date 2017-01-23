Officers find missing woman after search by air, ground

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.-A search for a woman, reportedly lost near the Pilot station off Exit 85 and Interstate 40, has ended.

Jackson police confirm the call went out, around 2 p.m. of a woman, missing in the woods, just off Interstate 40.

After searching by air, and on the ground, the woman was found, just hours later, around 5:30 p.m. in a wooded area off Christmasville Road.

She was taken to a local hospital, however her name has not been released.