Police fear removal of speed cameras will strain manpower

by Associated Press

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (AP) – Mount Carmel’s police chief is not happy that speed enforcement cameras on a two-mile stretch of highway are going to be deactivated at the end of March when a contract expires.

Police Chief Jeff Jackson tells the Kingsport Times-News (http://bit.ly/2jJfVT2 ) that the cameras along U.S. Route 11W were successful in reducing accidents and making the section through town safer.

The cameras are being removed after state lawmakers in 2015 approved legislation which prohibits municipalities from renewing speed enforcement camera contracts, with only a few exceptions.

Jackson says the deactivation will put an extra stress on his officers, who will have to spend more time monitoring traffic.

After the cameras went up in 2008, the accident rate dropped 34 percent in less than a year and has remained low.