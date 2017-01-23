Second goat attack in Cedar Grove in less than two months

by Mandy Hrach

CEDAR GROVE, Tenn. — A second animal attack in cedar grove in less than two months leaves three goats mutilated and fighting for their lives.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after an attack early Sunday morning left Bethany Taylor’s pet goats mutilated and in near-death conditions.

“It could have been a child or something else a lot worse,” the owner’s mother Melissa Mayo said. “But this is bad enough.”

On Dec. 19, 18 goats in the same neighborhood were also attacked and left for dead.

Mayo said they believe wild dogs are responsible for the attacks.

“She actually saw a black dog come out of the barn, and it had blood all over its face and its neck,” Mayo said. “There was a white one behind the barn trying to dig in.”

Taylor said believes the dogs dug through a section of her fence. Since the attack, a second fence has been put up to protect the one surviving goat.

Mayo says just last week her neighbor’s chickens were killed in a similar attack.

She said unless the dogs are caught soon, she worries not only for other animals in the area, but also people who live there.

“I mean it could turn on anybody, not just an animal,” she said. “If it’s meant to do something like that, they don’t care if you are a person or an animal or what you are.”

The one goat that survived is in stable condition, but Mayo worries the dogs will come back.

“I just hope they don’t come back here because we have this one goat left, and she cant defend herself right now,” she said.

The description of the dogs is vague, but one is described to be a black lab mix and the second a white dog with long fur.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s office.