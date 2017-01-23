Slight Chance for Rain on Wednesday

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. Monday

Mostly cloudy skies will gradually become clearer by Tuesday morning allowing temperatures to drop to the lower and middle 30s. This is the first time since 1974 that temperatures have stayed above freezing for more than 2 weeks in the month of January.

Tomorrow will be a warm and sunny day with temperatures more appropriate for March! The warm weather won’t last long however with a cold front coming on Wednesday to cause windy conditions, cloudy skies, and a chance for rain.

Temperatures will be getting colder as we go from Wednesday through the rest of the week. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s over the weekend though we should have clearer skies Friday and Saturday.

