Teen charged in Jackson home break-in

by Mallory Cooke

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrested a teenager accused of breaking into an east Jackson home and stealing thousands of dollars worth of items.

Miles Harrison appeared in Jackson City Court on Monday on aggravated burglary and theft counts. The 18-year-old is accused of breaking into a house on Melrose Street on Jan. 1.

“It’s very scary,” Mike Moling, a neighbor, said.

Moling lives across the street and said it is a good neighborhood. “We’ve been here 14 years, never had any problems,” he said.

Police said Harrison got away with about $6500 worth of items, including televisions, an Apple Macbook Pro, Michael Kors watches, and $250 in coins.

According to court documents, Harrison returned some of the stolen items to a different house on Melrose Street.

Officers said surveillance cameras caught the suspects on video. Police arrested Braxton Taylor earlier this month on aggravated burglary and theft counts.

“That’s a good thing because you know I live in this neighborhood and I don’t want that to happen to my family,” Franchot Grant, a neighbor, said.

Moling said he locks his doors and turns on his alarm. “I’m glad they made an arrest, but if parents would be a little more strict with kids this wouldn’t be going on,” he said.

The break-in is still under investigation, but officers said there could be more suspects.

The judge set Harrison’s bond at $15,000.