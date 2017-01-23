Tennessee State Museum under audit after director gets raise

by Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – State officials have authorized a special audit of Tennessee State Museum operations after its executive director received a 26 percent pay raise.

The Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2joW0rr ) reports that museum officials announced the audit last week.

Former Knoxville Mayor Victor Ashe, a member of the board that oversees museum operations, had called for the probe in an October email to State Comptroller Justin Wilson. Ashe said the circumstances under which longtime museum executive director Lois Riggins-Ezell received a pay raise in 2016 were “murky and unknown.”

Museum officials are meeting this week to consider selection of a successor to Riggins-Ezzell, who retired Dec. 31.

In a 2015 audit, the comptroller raised concerns over questionable hiring practices and the institution’s failure to keep track of alcoholic beverages kept at the museum.