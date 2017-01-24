2 in custody after fiery I-40 crash in Henderson County

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A car chase on Interstate 40 Tuesday morning leads to a fiery crash and lands two suspects in custody.

Deputies say the two suspects, a male and female both around 19 years old, were taken into custody after the crash near mile marker 118 on westbound I-40 in Henderson County.

According to deputies with the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department, the incident began in Dickson County where they say an armed robbery took place at a rest stop along the interstate.

Humphreys County deputies responded and pursued the vehicle through Humphreys County and into Henderson County where the chase ended with the crash.

Deputies say both suspects were not seriously injured and declined medical treatment.

The two are being taken back to Dickson County where they will be charged, according to the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department.

They also may face charges in Humphreys County, according to deputies.

