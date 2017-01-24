6 in custody, 1 remains a fugitive after drug trafficking indictments

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Seven alleged members of a drug trafficking organization were indicted Monday.

According to the U.S. district attorney, the group is responsible for shipping large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and Xanax across West Tennessee.

The indictment states after a two-year investigation, the defendants distributed more than 50 grams of ice, leading the 16-count indictment.

Four of the defendants were taken into custody Thursday, and two were already jailed on unrelated charges. One remains a fugitive.

“This should serve as a staunch reminder that this office, district attorney office, will continue to remain steadfast and weeding out those individuals who seek to again distribute this poison throughout our community,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee Edward L. Stanton III said.

All seven defendants face mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years in federal prison and fines of up to $10 million if found guilty.