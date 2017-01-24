Deputies search for man missing after Chester Co. fire

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies are searching for a man they say is missing after his home burned down Tuesday morning.

Thomas David Anderson Jr., 69, is unaccounted for after the early morning fire destroyed his home, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Department.

Anderson’s residence was located in the 400 block of Patterson Lane near Finger, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 731-989-2787.