Group seeks volunteers for Public Guardianship Program

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Southwest Tennessee Development District held an information session Tuesday for its Public Guardianship Program.

Officials said the program is important to the health and well-being of some of our community’s most vulnerable members.

The guardianship programs aims to provide assistance and protection for senior citizens who can no longer take care of themselves.

Organizers say volunteers can act in a variety of ways to help those in need.

“Be an extra set of eyes and ears for us so we can be even more aware of needs they may have,” District Public Conservator Dayle Mathis said.

Those interested in getting involved can contact the Southwest Tennessee Development District at their office at 102 East College Street for an application.