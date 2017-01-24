High-speed I-40 chase leads to fiery crash, 2 arrests

by Amanda Gerry

DICKSON, Tenn. — A burned out, overturned car was left at the side of the Interstate after officials say two suspects led officers on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning.

Amber Villareal and Quintravius Flowers of Memphis reportedly attempted to run from law enforcement. It all started when they allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint.

“They stole the lady’s purse, and they headed westbound on I-40 toward Jackson,” said Jerone Holt, chief deputy of the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say the chase began at a rest area off I-40 West in Dickson County where the suspects were allegedly involved in an armed robbery.

The victim immediately dialed 911, and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department dispatched all deputies in the area to keep a lookout for their black Chevy Impala.

“They were spotted by a Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit, and there was a pursuit that ensued from that point,” Holt said.

Officials say they then entered a high-speed chase of well over 90 mph with the suspects weaving in and out of traffic. Authorities say they also got assistance from another driver on the road.

“A semi-truck driver, also west bound, was trying to help us out,” said Capt. Clay Anderson with the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. “He was moving his semi back and forth across the road trying to slow them down.”

Flowers and Villareal managed to get to Henderson County before the chase came to a fiery halt.

“When they ran off the road, they hit the guard rail behind me, and the car overturned on its passenger side,” Capt. Anderson said. “As it skidded down the guard rail, it ruptured the gas tank open, and flames immediately started coming out of the vehicle.”

The suspects came out with only a few scratches and were immediately transported back to Dickson County where they are both being charged with armed robbery. The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department says they also may be filing charges on the couple.

Officials say this arrest was a team effort with assistance from the Benton County Sheriff’s Department, the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.