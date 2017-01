Lockdown lifted at Liberty Tech Magnet High School

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System says a lockdown for one of its campuses has been lifted Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the school system, “Liberty Technology Magnet High School has been placed on lockdown due to criminal activity in the vicinity of the school. Parents have been informed via the district Parent Notification System.”

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for more details about the situation.